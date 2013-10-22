You Have To See This Awesome Animated IWatch Concept GIF

A designer named Thomas Bogner shared his impressive concept of what Apple’s long-awaited iWatch might look like.

While Bogner thinks “it looks basically like the bastard child of a Fuel Band and an iPhone,” we’re into it. It’s a cool concept that looks like it’d be easy to wear, and those fluid transitions from screen to screen are simply tantalising.

This is obviously all speculation and shouldn’t be thought of as anything more than a fun design exercise. Apple’s iWatch still might as well be a flying saucer, but if you want to learn more, check out this video with hotshot Apple reporter Mark Gurman.

