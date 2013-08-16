This Revolutionary Curved Glass Concept Gives Us A Glimpse At What Apple's IWatch Could Look Like

Jivaldi Jivaldi’s Apple iWatch concept.

The wearable tech revolution is upon us. But where is Apple in the fight?

Companies like Pebble, Fitbit, and Jawbone all have wrist-based trackers that sync with our smartphones. These gadgets take some of the most basic features already available and make them easier to access.

Rumours have been swirling for some time now that heavyweights like Apple, Samsung, and Google are hard at work on a smartwatches of their own.

Digital designer, James Ivaldi and his team at Jivaldi came up with this fun concept that imagines what a smartwatch offering from Apple could look like. While the idea is a bit far-fetched, it’s still fun to dream about what could be.

