This Revolutionary Curved Glass Concept Gives Us A Glimpse At What Apple's IWatch Could Look Like

Kevin Smith
Apple iWatch conceptJivaldiJivaldi’s Apple iWatch concept.

The wearable tech revolution is upon us. But where is Apple in the fight?

Companies like Pebble, Fitbit, and Jawbone all have wrist-based trackers that sync with our smartphones. These gadgets take some of the most basic features already available and make them easier to access.

Rumours have been swirling for some time now that heavyweights like Apple, Samsung, and Google are hard at work on a smartwatches of their own.

Digital designer, James Ivaldi and his team at Jivaldi came up with this fun concept that imagines what a smartwatch offering from Apple could look like. While the idea is a bit far-fetched, it’s still fun to dream about what could be.

Here is what Jivaldi imagines the iWatch packaging would look like. It's very Apple-esque.

The device is crafted from high-quality materials, something that Apple prides itself on.

Jivaldi's concept is less of a watch and more like a bracelet cuff.

You have access to an iOS-like experience, with a traditional watch, that can be customised.

Here's another view of the user experience. We imagine watching videos on a device like this might be difficult.

Although FaceTime would be very interesting and probably more useful. Tasks like reading text messages, checking appointments, and controlling music would be useful.

The design is actually quite slim, which is a good thing.

Here's what it would look like actually on a wrist. It's not that much different from the gaudy watches many people wear already.

The full blueprint details functionality and other specifics.

