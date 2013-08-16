This Revolutionary Curved Glass Concept Gives Us A Glimpse At What Apple's IWatch Could Look Like

The wearable tech revolution is upon us. But where is Apple in the fight?
Companies like Pebble, Fitbit, and Jawbone all have wrist-based trackers that sync with our smartphones. These gadgets take some of the most basic features already available and make them easier to access.
Rumours have been swirling for some time now that heavyweights like Apple, Samsung, and Google are hard at work on a smartwatches of their own.
Digital designer, James Ivaldi and his team at Jivaldi came up with this fun concept that imagines what a smartwatch offering from Apple could look like. While the idea is a bit far-fetched, it’s still fun to dream about what could be.
Apple is rumoured to be working on a wearable computer, supposedly called the iWatch. Designer and founder of design firm Jivaldi, LLC, James Ivaldi and his team came up with this amazing concept for fun.
Here's another view of the user experience. We imagine watching videos on a device like this might be difficult.
Although FaceTime would be very interesting and probably more useful. Tasks like reading text messages, checking appointments, and controlling music would be useful.
Here's what it would look like actually on a wrist. It's not that much different from the gaudy watches many people wear already.
