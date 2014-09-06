REPORT: The IWatch's Battery Life Might Be 'Disappointing'

Todd Hamilton An iWatch concept (not affiliated with Apple)

Over the past few days, we’ve heard a lot about what Apple’s upcoming iWatch will be able to do.

On Thursday, The New York Times’ Brian X. Chen said it will integrate heavily with iOS 8 and could come with an NFC chip. This means you’ll be able to tap the watch to perform certain actions like making payments directly from your wrist.

Unfortunately, it seems like all those features might make take a toll on the iWatch’s battery life. The Information’s Jessica Lessin reported on Friday that the iWatch’s battery life will probably be “disappointing.”

“People who have talked to Apple about the watch said that Apple employees have set low expectations,” Lessin wrote.

Battery life has been one of the biggest hurdles facing wearable devices so far.

That’s because most of the components manufacturers are putting in smartwatches are really designed for smartphones. This often results in shorter battery life and clunky designs, as Chris Jones, VP, principal analyst with Canalys Insight, previously told Business Insider.

“We’re expecting so much from these early products in the market when we don’t really have dedicated components to go inside these devices,” Jones said. “We’re nowhere near seeing the best of what can be developed out there.”

While smartwatches have been around for years, many are expecting Apple to set the bar and make wearable technology attractive enough to appeal to everyday consumers. The company is expected to take the wraps off its iWatch on Sept. 9 alongside the iPhone 6.

