RANKED: Ivy League universities from best to worst

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images Andrew Fischer #1 of the Harvard Crimson leaps into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter in front of Cole Champion #5 of the Yale Bulldogs during the game at Harvard Stadium in their 131st meeting on November 22, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The eight Ivy League universities are among the most prestigious schools in the country.

And Harvard University sits comfortably above the rest, according to a new list from the Center for World University Rankings.

The organisation’s recently released 2015 rankings for the top 1000 universities in the world included each of the Ivy League schools.

CWUR uses eight distinct indicators to determine their rankings, with categories including quality of education, alumni employment, and influence.

Check out how each of the Ivy League universities fared on CWUR’s ranking below:

#8 -- Brown University #83 in the world #5 -- Yale University #11 in the world #4 -- Cornell University #10 in the world #3 -- Princeton University Princeton University. #2 -- Columbia University #6 in the world #1 -- Harvard University (#1 overall) Harvard University

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.