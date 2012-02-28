15 Other Ivy League Grads Who Are Currently Playing Professional Sports

Photo: YouTube.com
The Ivy League is suddenly a hotbed of pro athletes!Not really.
But since the whole Harvard thing is a big part of Linsanity, it’s worth noting that Jeremy Lin isn’t the only Ivy Leaguer currently playing in the pros.
They’re few and far between, but they’re out there.
Have you ever heard of them?
New York Giants offensive lineman Kevin Boothe started this year's Super Bowl after graduating from Cornell
Mark Derosa has a degree from the Wharton School at UPenn, and has played major league baseball for 14 seasons
There are a whopping 19 Ivy Leaguers in the NHL. George Parros the Ducks is the most famous of the league's four Princeton grads
