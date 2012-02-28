15 Other Ivy League Grads Who Are Currently Playing Professional Sports

The Ivy League is suddenly a hotbed of pro athletes!Not really.

But since the whole Harvard thing is a big part of Linsanity, it’s worth noting that Jeremy Lin isn’t the only Ivy Leaguer currently playing in the pros.

They’re few and far between, but they’re out there.

Have you ever heard of them?

Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Birk went to Harvard

Buffalo Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick graduated from Harvard in 2007

New York Giants offensive lineman Kevin Boothe started this year's Super Bowl after graduating from Cornell

Zak DeOssie also won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and graduated from Brown

Mark Derosa has a degree from the Wharton School at UPenn, and has played major league baseball for 14 seasons

Source: WSJ

New York Mets pitcher Chris Young went to Princeton

Red Sox pitcher and Princeton grad Ross Ohlendorf was voted MLB's Smartest Player

Source: SI

There are a whopping 19 Ivy Leaguers in the NHL. George Parros the Ducks is the most famous of the league's four Princeton grads

Source: Ivy League

Two Yale grads play in the NHL, Chris Higgins of the Canucks and Brad Mills of the Devils

Source: Ivy League

Four NHL players went to Cornell, led by Islanders player Matt Moulson

Source: Ivy League

Six NHL players went to Dartmouth, including Ben Lovejoy of the Penguins

Source: Ivy League

Two Harvard grads play in the NHL, Craig Adams of the Penguins and Dominic Moore of the Lightning

Source: Ivy League

Aaron Volpatti of the Canucks went to Brown

Source: Ivy League

Jeremy Lin is the only NBA player from the Ivy League

Lin!

