Here's How Much Each Ivy League University President Makes In A Year

Columbia University president Lee C. Bollinger is the highest paid president in the Ivy League, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Bollinger made $US3,389,917 in 2012, the most recent year that financial documents are available for nonprofit institutions. The highest paid college president in the country — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute president Shirley Ann Jackson — made more than $US7 million that year, according to The Chronicle.
Student newspaper The Columbia Daily Spectator has a great breakdown of how Bollinger made his more than $US3,000,000 in 2012, including his $US1,012,707 base salary. This year, The Chronicle changed its methodology to include only direct payments to the college presidents — such as their base salary, bonus, nontaxable benefits, and other reportable compensation.
Because of the nature of nonprofit financial reports, these numbers are from a few years ago and show a very different portrait of Ivy League leadership than is currently in place. Half of the names listed below are no longer president of their respective colleges — we’ve marked each former president with an *.
Here are the highest paid presidents in the Ivy League, via The Chronicle:
- Lee C. Bollinger (Columbia University) — $US3,389,917
- Amy Gutmann (University of Pennsylvania) — $US2,473,952
- Richard C. Levin* (Yale University) — $US1,375,365
- Shirley M. Tilghman* (Princeton University) — $US948,412
- Drew Gilpin Faust (Harvard University) — $US908,642
- David J. Skorton (Cornell University) — $US817,441
- Jim Yong Kim* (Dartmouth College) — $US755,999
- Ruth J. Simmons* (Brown University) — $US676,324
