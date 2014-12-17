Here's How Much Each Ivy League University President Makes In A Year

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Columbia University president Lee C. Bollinger speaks at the 97th Annual Pulitzer Prizes in Journalism, Letters, Drama and Music Winners Luncheon on May 30, 2013.

Columbia University president Lee C. Bollinger is the highest paid president in the Ivy League, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Bollinger made $US3,389,917 in 2012, the most recent year that financial documents are available for nonprofit institutions. The highest paid college president in the country — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute president Shirley Ann Jackson — made more than $US7 million that year, according to The Chronicle.

Student newspaper The Columbia Daily Spectator has a great breakdown of how Bollinger made his more than $US3,000,000 in 2012, including his $US1,012,707 base salary. This year, The Chronicle changed its methodology to include only direct payments to the college presidents — such as their base salary, bonus, nontaxable benefits, and other reportable compensation.

Because of the nature of nonprofit financial reports, these numbers are from a few years ago and show a very different portrait of Ivy League leadership than is currently in place. Half of the names listed below are no longer president of their respective colleges — we’ve marked each former president with an *.

Here are the highest paid presidents in the Ivy League, via The Chronicle:

Lee C. Bollinger (Columbia University) — $US3,389,917 Amy Gutmann (University of Pennsylvania) — $US2,473,952 Richard C. Levin* (Yale University) — $US1,375,365 Shirley M. Tilghman* (Princeton University) — $US948,412 Drew Gilpin Faust (Harvard University) — $US908,642 David J. Skorton (Cornell University) — $US817,441 Jim Yong Kim* (Dartmouth College) — $US755,999 Ruth J. Simmons* (Brown University) — $US676,324

