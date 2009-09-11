Ivy League Degree Helps Send Insider Trader To Jail

Don’t break the law if you have a business or finance degree from Columbia, UPenn, Stanford or another fancy school.



A former Morgan Stanley banker was convicted of insider trading in Hong Kong today for a scheme in which he pocketed more than $4 million. He should have known, the judge said, because he went to Columbia:

AP: Handing down the verdict, Judge Andrew Chan said Mr. Du must have understood the risks he was taking because he has a master’s degree in international banking and finance from Columbia University and worked at various investment banks.

Maybe it’s time for everyone to take that MBA ethics oath.

