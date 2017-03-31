A record-breaking more than 39,000 people applied to Harvard this year -- and they're about to find out if they got in

Hundreds of thousands of high school students throughout the world will learn Thursday at 5 p.m. if they were accepted or rejected into the Ivy League.

It looks like the Ivy League is on track to receive an historic number of applications. So far every school that has reported their figures has seen an increase in application numbers with the exception of Dartmouth.

Harvard University, with 39,494 applicants, again received more than its previous year’s 39,040 applicants.

Good luck to all of the aspiring Ivy Leaguers out there.

Here’s how many students applied to each Ivy League school:

We will update this post as the rest of the numbers come in.

