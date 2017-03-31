Ivy League admission letters just went out -- here are the acceptance rates for the class of 2021

BI Graphics/Getty The Ivies are notoriously tough to get into.

At 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, hundreds of thousands of anxious high schoolers found out if they were accepted or rejected into the Ivy League.

Here’s what we know about who got in:

Brown University accepted 2,722 from 32,724 applicants, according to a school representative. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 8.3%. Last year, Brown accepted 2,919 of 32,390 applicants, a 9% acceptance rate.

Columbia University accepted 2,185 from 37,389 applicants, according to a representative. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 5.8%. Last year, Columbia accepted 2,193 from 36,292 applications, a 6.04% acceptance rate.

Cornell University accepted 5,889 from 47,038 applicants, according to its website. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 12.5%. Last year, Cornell accepted 6,277 students from 44,966 applications, a 13.96% acceptance rate.

Dartmouth College accepted 2,092 students from 20,034 applicants, according to its website. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 10.4%. Last year, Dartmouth accepted 2,176 students from 20,675 applications, a 10.52% acceptance rate.

Harvard University accepted 2,056 students from 39,506 applicants, according to a representative. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 is 5.2%. Last year, Harvard accepted 2,037 students from 39,041 applications, a 5.2% acceptance rate.

The University of Pennsylvania accepted 3,699 from 40,413 applicants, according to a university press release. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 9.2%. Last year, UPenn accepted 3,661 from 38,918 applicants, a 9.4% acceptance rate.

Princeton University accepted 1,890 from 31,056 applicants, according to a representitive. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 6.1%. Last year, Princeton accepted 1,894 students from 29,303 applications, a 6.46% acceptance rate.

Yale University accepted 2,272 from 32,900 applicants, according to its website. The admissions rate for the class of 2021 was 6.9%. Last year, Yale admitted 1,972 of 31,455 applicants, a 6.27% acceptance rate.

