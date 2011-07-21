The Ivy League Will Put A Limit On Full-Contact Football Practices This Fall

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Ivy League will implement unprecedented measures to protect its football players from head injuries by imposing strict limits on the number of full-contact practices teams can hold each week.Currently, the NCAA allows up to five full-contact practices per week. Under the league’s new rules, teams can only hold two such practices per week.



On the other days, the players can’t tackle and no player may be “taken to the ground,” according to the New York Times.

“Because of the seriousness of the potential consequences, the presidents determined the league needed to take proactive steps in protecting the welfare of our student-athletes,” Robin Harris, the executive director of the Ivy League, told the Times.

It’d be easy to make some sort of “Ivy League sissies” joke here. But as we learn more and more about the traumatic effects of taking of numerous blows to the head over time, this will likely be the direction that football at all levels goes in the coming years.

The average team totals around 300 potentially concussion-causing hits in practice every season, according to a study published by the Journal of Athletic Training.

While limiting these hits means sacrificing valuable full-contact reps, it’s a logical step considering the growing body of research on football concussions.

