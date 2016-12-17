The Ivy League has released early application acceptance rates -- here's where they all stand

The Ivy League classes of 2021 are one step closer to attending the school of their dreams.

Almost every Ivy League school reported the number of students who have applied and were accepted early this year, giving a glimpse into the college choices of tens of thousands of students.

Harvard had the lowest acceptance rate of the bunch, where 14.5% of applicants gained acceptances, versus 14.8% last year. Applications at the school were up 5% from the previous year, with 6,473, compared to 6,167, a spokesperson for the school confirmed.

Across the board, applications were up. The biggest jump in application numbers came from Princeton University which had 4,229 early applications last year, and 5,003 this year, a 18% increase year-over-year.

Early applications come with some stipulations. Harvard, Princeton, and Yale are restrictive early action schools, meaning they can only apply to one school early but have until May to decide if they want to accept.

Brown University, Columbia University (which does not release acceptance figures), Cornell University, Dartmouth College, and University of Pennsylvania are all early decision schools, which means students must go there if they get accepted.

Check out the number of early applications to each Ivy League school this year below:

Brown University — 3,170 applications, 695 acceptances Columbia University — 4,086 applications, does not release acceptance figures Cornell University — 5,384 applications, 1,378 acceptances Dartmouth College — 1999 applications, 555 acceptances Harvard University — 6,473 applications, 938 acceptances University of Pennsylvania — 6,147 applications, 1,354 acceptances Princeton University — 5,033 applications, 770 acceptances Yale University — 5,086 applications, 871 acceptances

