Ivy League Admissions Letters Just Went Out, And Acceptances Are Lower Than Ever

Wikimedia CommonsToday is the day college seniors find out whether they were accepted to some of the country’s top schools.



Admissions decisions for the Ivy League schools went live at 5pm EST, and acceptance rates at the most selective schools were expected to hit record lows.

While not every college has released acceptance statistics yet, Princeton said it had offered admission to 7.3 per cent of almost 26,500 applicants, and Columbia accepted 6.89 per cent of the more than 33,500 students who applied, Bloomberg reported.

In comparison, Columbia’s acceptance rate was 7.4 per cent in 2012, and Princeton’s was 7.9 per cent.

The University of Pennsylvania admitted 3,785 students, for an admit rate of 12.1, the admissions office told us. That’s slightly lower than the school’s acceptance rate of 12.3 per cent last year.

The applicant pool at Penn included 31,280 students, a marginal increase over last year.

We’ve reached out to the rest of the Ivy League schools, and will update this post as more schools report their acceptance rates for 2013.

