Ivy League Early Acceptance Numbers For The Class Of 2018 Are Higher Than Last Year

Harvard University had adouble digit percentage increase in its early admissions acceptance numbersfor the Class of 2018, The Harvard Crimson reports.

The Ivy League school “accepted just over 21% of the 4,692 early action applicants to the Class of 2018,” according to The Crimson — an 11% increase in early applicants from the Class of 2017. Harvard also saw a 3% decrease in the number of applications it recieved.

Princeton University also saw an increase in its Class of 2018 early admissions acceptance numbers, although a much smaller rise than Harvard.

According to The Daily Princetonian, the school accepted 714 of 3,854 early action students for the Class of 2018, a 18.5% acceptance rate. Last year, Princeton’s early action acceptance rate was 18.3%.

Additionally, although Brown University saw its largest ever early decision pool — 3,088 applicants — the school also posted a slightly higher admissions percentage than last year, The Brown Daily Herald reports.

According to The Herald, Brown “admitted 18.9% of early decision applicants to the class of 2018, extending offers of admission to 583” — a small increase from the 18.5% early admissions rate for the Class of 2017.

Dartmouth College was the first Ivy League school to accept students to the Class of 2018, taking 28% of early decision applicants.

In total, Dartmouth accepted 469 students out of 1,678 early decision applicants — a more than 6% rise from last year’s ED applications, according to the school. Dartmouth accepted roughly the same percentage of ED applicants for the Class of 2017.

This post will continue to be updated as more admissions numbers are released by the Ivies.

