Ivory Coast Legend Didier Drogba Tries To Save His Country From Civil War

Chelsea forward and Ivory Coast native Didier Drogba made an appeal to his countrymen in an effort to keep the African nation from plunging into civil war.



Disputed elections have created a standoff between president Laurent Gbagbo and challenger Alassane Ouattara. The UN and other world powers have urged Gbagbo to step down.

Over 170 people have been killed in post-election violence in the last week.

Drogba asked “each of you, every manager, every soldier, every supporter, not to turn to violence and to make every effort to restore the calm and responsible democracy that our nation is waiting for.”

He may be the one person who make a cease fire happen. Drogba and his Ivory Coast teammates actually helped negotiate a nationwide truce in 2006 after they qualified for the World Cup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.