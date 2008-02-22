iVillage Shutters Healthology.com, Cuts 18

PaidContent reports iVillage is shutting down New York-based Healthology.com and laying off 18 employees. NBC U says iVillage is going to focus on YourTotalHealth.com, which is consumer-focused, rather than Healthology, which features content by doctors, for doctors. iVillage acquired the company for $17.2 million in 2005, just before NBC U bought iVillage. Healthology’s uniques have dropped by more than 50% over the past year, according to estimates from Compete.



This comes just a day after NBC’s local media division finally put iVillage’s syndicated show out of its misery. Formerly called “iVillage Live”, the show was relaunched last year as “In The Loop With iVillage”; ratings for both shows were dismal. It will leave the air in March, according to TV Week. Meanwhile iVillage’s remaining employees (300 or so) are headed for Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Earlier: NBC U Cuts iVillage Staff, Moving The Rest

