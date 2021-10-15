7 studies ivermectin fans cite to say the drug works against COVID-19, and why they’re flawed

One of the earliest signs that ivermectin could be useful against COVID-19 came from a laboratory study of monkey kidney cells, published in June 2020 by researchers at Monash University in Australia.

“It doesn’t say that this drug is effective in real life clinical practice, but it gives you the hint that it needs to be studied further,” Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious-disease physician at St. Joe’s Hamilton and associate professor at McMaster University in Canada, said.

In other words, just because something works in a petri dish doesn’t mean it’ll do the same thing in humans.

Chagla, and many other experts, have also pointed out that the ivermectin dosage used in the study is far higher than anything that could safely be given to us.

“There’s effective ways to kill viruses in a lab that don’t translate into what we could safely do in people,” Dr. Kevan Akrami, an infectious-disease and critical-care physician working in Salvador, Brazil, recently told Insider.

Even the study authors from Monash say their work does not “provide a definitive answer to whether or not ivermectin is a potential treatment for COVID-19.”

(They are committed to conducting further research on the drug to better answer that question.)