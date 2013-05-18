I've Only Been In Philly For 4 Hours And I Already See Why People Love It

I landed in Philly about four hours ago, fresh off a short (and cheap!) two-hour bus ride from Manhattan, courtesy of Bolt Bus.



I already love it.

It has nothing to do with the flawless weather –– though I can’t deny it doesn’t help –– or the fact that I’ve gotten dozens of e-mail from Philly fans imploring me to write amazing things about their city.

Here are a few reasons why:

I can walk downtown without having to dodge tourists like landmines.

There was a big food truck rally outside the bus station and I wouldn’t have had to wait 2 hours for a gourmet taco if I wanted one.

I could have even had a SEAT. To myself. (You try finding more than one open seat at a public watering hole in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I dare you.)

I feel like I could bike here and not fear for my life. (Look ma, no helmet!)





I saw ZERO people (yes, zero) in line at Trader Joe’s. I was so confused without the usual team of crowd wranglers to shepherd me along that the manager had to point me toward an open register himself.





I could have gotten a Halal Philly cheesesteak if I wanted.





Their city hall looks like THIS:





The mix of modern and colonial architecture is stunning.





There’s a guy making blue crabs dance at the Reading Terminal Market.





I got an incredible Amish meal for 8 bucks (and they didn’t charge extra for the drink and fries).

Told you.





There are incredible murals just about everywhere you look.





So pretty.





And I’m just getting started! I’ve barely scratched the surface of this town and I’m on my way out to do some more exploring this evening. Let’s see if the nightlife really does live up to the hype.

