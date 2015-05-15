I've completely forgotten about the Apple product that excited me more than any other

I was more excited about the Apple Watch than any other Apple device — and I’ve been around long enough to have experienced the arrival of every Apple product since the Apple III!

I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the Apple Watch. A watch! I love watches!

And then I did.

I didn’t think it was that great. It’s very nice and has some cool features.

But it didn’t stay with me.

I haven’t thought about it in weeks. Admittedly, I notice when someone is wearing one. But I don’t care. If I see someone sporting, say, an Omega Speedmaster, I stop and have a gander. Not so much with the Apple Watch.

Apart from its Apple Watch-ness — it’s obvious and novel status as THAT NEW Apple gadget — it really isn’t much to look at. Most of the time, it’s a black square. Who wants to gaze admiringly at a black square?

I actually think this is huge drawback of the Apple Watch. It can’t be “on” all the time, really, or it will kill the battery. But this also means that a bunch of people sitting around with Apple Watches on their wrists can’t study the differences, apart from versions of the watches or the choices of band or bracelet. And even when the watch is activated, the astonishing visual variety of old-school watches simply isn’t present.

Besides, with traditional watches, you can check them out because being on, for the most part, just means being in daylight.

So I in no way covet the Apple Watch or want to think about it or ultimately even care that it exists. My iPhone handles just fine the parts of my life that the Apple Watch could theoretically assist. My iPhone doesn’t need a little buddy.

Meanwhile, I’ve gone right back to looking at all kinds of lovely traditional watches that do little more than tell time.

I’ll just have to see if this changes as the Apple Watch matures as a product. But sorry, Apple — the initial thrill, that delicious anticipation, is totally gone.

