I've been using a meditation app on my phone for a week and it's changing my life

I work in New York City, and like any typical New Yorker, my state of mind is endlessly fluctuating between sort of stressed out, and totally and completely stressed out. There are only two speeds.

I’ve found throughout my life that living that way, day to day, is not healthy. Stress-filled days build on each other, and can leave you often jaded about the world, isolated as you are in the little anxiety-ridden universe you’ve created.

For the past eight months I’ve been training a lot in Yoga, and I love it. That’s gotten me thinking more about meditation. I’ve done a little reading here and there, and plan to do more on how to actually start truly meditating on my own.

But in the meantime, I’ve discovered a really awesome app for my phone that provides guided meditations separated into categories depending on what you’re using it for.

It may sound counterintuitive — phones, technology, that’s all about a culture obsessed with their own short attention spans, right?

Nope. This app — called “Buddhify” — is completely awesome. And the key is in their compassionate delivery.

Think of it as on demand meditations for every part of your day. I love it.

Here’s the extremely simple way it works:

Let’s say you’re on a train on the way to work, and you want to clear your mind to prepare for the day. You put on your headphones, open the app, and you see this handy wheel:

Each of these little slivers of the pie represent the part of your day or event you need the meditation for. For example, you could select “feeling stressed,” “walking in the city,” “work break,” “difficult emotions,” or in our current example, “travelling.”

Once you click a category, you’ll get four or five options of different meditations you can do and their title. It also tells you how long they are. Some are four minutes, some are 15. There’s a great range here depending on how much time you want to spend on the meditation.

After that you see this:

Then, it’s all about sitting back, relaxing, and pressing play.

I really love this app. The people they have employed to lead these meditations are fantastic. Each voice is compassionate, modern, and even a little amusing at times in all the right ways. I’ve used this app on the train, walking in the street, or just sitting cross legged on my living room carpet.

It’s only a couple bucks and is available on both Android and iOS. I can’t recommend it enough, it will revolutionise your day if you let it.

Here’s their official video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.