I've been completely debt-free for one year -- here's how my life has changed

2. Anyone can do this, and they absolutely should.

Why is it that so many people live a life of indebtedness? Are they just too poor to make ends meet, forced into a life of credit card debt and car loans? Based on my personal experience, this just isn't the case.

At the root of it all, they simply just don't understand that a debt free life is an option!

Their parents have debt, their friends have debt, heck, their grandparents might still have debt! To 99% of this world, debt is just a way of life and they never think twice about it.

So what puts them into debt? It's pretty simple really:

• their house is too big

• their car is too new and luxurious

• and their mouth eats more restaurant food than their wallet can really handle

I was talking to my friend Laura the other day. She and her husband are 30 years old. They live in a $500,000 house, and she drives and Audi to work. We were talking about her daughter and the fact that she was going to daycare, and Laura looked down at the floor … . 'I wish I could stay at home with her, but my husband says I need to go to work to pay the bills.'

She didn't understand that there was another way. If they would just move to a $150,000 house and downgrade her car to a Honda Civic, she probably could stay home!

Through my first year of my debt free life, I've learned that almost everyone could benefit from the options that being debt free provides. They have the option to live a debt free life, and in my mind, they absolutely should!