Ivanka Trump's Longtime Stalker Is Being Shipped To New York After Being Caught By Bounty Hunters

The 27-year-old stalker of Ivanka Trump has been extradited from California to New York for his arraignment, the New York Post reports.Justin Massler, a schizophrenic man who has been homeless for the past few months, was arrested in L.A in February but refused to return to New York to face trial, according to the Daily News.



Massler missed his second court date in a row with a Manhattan court on February 4, making him a fugitive until he was caught again by investigators and bounty hunters who work for celebrity Manhattan bail bondsman, Ira Judelson.

Massler told the Daily News previously he posed no danger to Ivanka, and “was hitting on her ironically. It was a joke. I told (her husband) it was performance art.”

His unwanted communication with the Donald’s daughter has been long and drawn out.

According to the Post,

[H]e’d been… posting bizarre You Tube clips in which he insisted he was only stalking [Ivanka] because aliens made him do it. He is charged in a barrage of creepy Twitters, letters and emails to Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

He’s also contacted at least three of Trump’s female friends, including Wendi Murdoch, wife of News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch, and her two brothers.

On one occasion, Massler walked into Trump’s jewelry store on Madison Avenue last year and purchased an $800 pair of earrings. He then demanded the gift be sent to Ivanka, and when the staff said no, he threatened to kill himself. That’s when he was charged by police.

According to the bondsman, Massler has not been taking his medication. He’ll be arraigned today.

