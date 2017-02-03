Ivanka Trump’s brand has mysteriously disappeared from Nordstrom’s website amid a boycott targeting retailers that sell Trump products.

The brand, which sells women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags, was available on Nordstrom’s website as recently as Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump was not listed on Nordstrom’s master list of brands available.

The page that previously featured items from her brand was blank.

The only way we could locate any Ivanka Trump-branded products on the website was through a Google shopping link — and only four products were available through that link.

Nordstrom and Ivanka Trump’s brand did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s not clear why the products were removed, and if the anti-Trump boycotts have anything to do with their disappearance. The products could have sold out, for example.

But it’s notable that availability of Trump’s products has been declining on Nordstrom’s website for weeks.

Shannon Coulter, who launched the anti-Ivanka Trump boycott last fall, has been tracking the brand’s inventory levels on Nordstrom’s website for the last couple months.

As recently as the first week of December, there were 71 different Ivanka Trump products available on Nordstrom’s website, according to Coulter.

Last week, that number dropped to 26. On Wednesday, there were nine products available.

Nordstrom.com All items were gone from Nordstrom’s Ivanka Trump brand page on February 2.

