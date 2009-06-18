Ivanka Trump Will Be The Keynote Speaker At Commercial Real Estate Conference

We can’t imagine a gloomier conference than one involving the leading women in commercial real estate. The announced “top issues” at the conference are “jobs, the economy and the recovery”—three things that probably shouldn’t be at the forefront of the mind of anyone employed in the commercial real estate sector.

Frankly, given the state of commercial real estate, we’d be tempted to call the whole thing off. But instead, the Commercial Real Estate Women (yes, that’s right, CREW) Convention is holding a “20th Anniversary Celebration Dinner” in Boston. The theme is “Revival of the Fittest,” which might be a bit premature in this still cratering market.

At least they’ve lined up Ivanka Trump a their keynote speaker. So, you know, it won’t be all bad.

