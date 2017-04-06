IVANKA TRUMP: 'Where I disagree with my father,' 'I express myself with total candor'

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday addressed her critics who say her refusal to speak out on certain issues makes her complicit with all of President Donald Trump’s positions.

The president’s eldest daughter sat down for an interview with CBS “This Morning” and shared some insight into her role in influencing her father.

CBS host Gayle King noted that people wonder where Ivanka stands on issues like Planned Parenthood funding, climate change, and gay rights. King asked what Ivanka would say to her critics who want her to speak out on these issues.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence,” Ivanka said. “I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly and directly and candidly.”

Ivanka said she expresses her opinions privately to her father.

“Where I disagree with my father, he knows it and I express myself with total candor,” she said. “Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact.”

She said her father listens to her.

“I respect the fact that he always listens,” Ivanka said. “It’s how he was in business, it’s how he is as president.”

King also noted that people view Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner as moderating forces on the president. King asked if Ivanka agrees with that perception.

“I do,” Ivanka said, noting that she thinks “there’s a time for public denouncement” and “a time for discussion.”

“So you asked me about people who criticise me for not taking to social media on every single issue,” Ivanka said. “I would ask them if that would render me more effective or less effective with the people ultimately making decisions?”

“So where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor.” — @IvankaTrump https://t.co/FGIY88ARqb pic.twitter.com/upXDrUDn86

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 5, 2017

