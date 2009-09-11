Ivanka Trump To Get Married At Dad's Golf Course

Well, that was quick. It seemed like only yesterday that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner announced their engagement, forming what is sure to be a synergistic dynamo couple dominating real estate, finance and media.



And now they’ve set the date for this October 25th at the Trump National Golf Club in Beminster, NJ, according to Page 6.

It will be an Orthodox Jewish ceremony, apparently.

Seems a little rushed, no? Why not wait until next Spring or Summer?

Either way, a hearty mazel tov from us at The Business Insider! (via CityFile)

Update: We weren’t going to go there… but NYMag asked, and we’re kinda curious, too. Do you think the rushed wedding schedule is because Ivanka is pregnant?

