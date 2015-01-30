Ivanka Trump Shares 3 Tips For Achieving Massive Success

By every objective measure, Ivanka Trump seems to have it all.

The 33-year-old heiress is the daughter of business mogul Donald Trump. She is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the The Trump Organisation and the founder of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand. She’s married to influential investor Jared Kushner and has two young children.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Trump shared her definition of success: “happiness.”

“I don’t think you are truly successful unless you are a happy person and are happy with your life,” she said. “I know many people who are professionally successful but miserable. I’m happy when I’m achieving my professional goals and when I’m with my husband and children.”

When asked what it takes to achieve success today, Trump listed the following:

Identify what you love doing, and do it.

“It’s very hard to be great at what you do if you aren’t deeply passionate,” she said. “I know plenty of brilliant people who never went the distance because others were more passionate, worked harder, and had a laser focus.”

Choose the right partner.

“If you’re in a relationship, it has to be the right person. If I had a husband who didn’t approve of my decision to have a professional life, that would stymie me in a real way,” said Trump.

Surround yourself with positive people.

“Pessimists are toxic,” Trump said. “I love optimists — and by that I don’t mean people who are unable to see challenges. Optimists are solution-oriented.”

