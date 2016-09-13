Ivanka Trump shares the one thing she always does before closing a deal

As the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organisation, Ivanka Trump knows a thing or two about making deals.

“A deal’s not done until there’s a handshake or there’s a signature,” she says.

Business Insider recently sat down with Trump, who is also head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand and advises young professional women with her #AskIT YouTube series, to talk, among other things, about her strategies for success in negotiations.

And she says there’s one thing she always does before she closes a deal: she reflects on whether or not she really wants to do the deal.

“A lot of times, people make the mistake of getting so personally invested in culminating a transaction, that even after the deal has become something other than what they initially started with — the economics have been chipped away, the partnership reveals itself not to be a very good one, you don’t have a good chemistry with the person you’re looking to wind up in a long-term relationship with — people will sometimes sign the deal anyway because they have become so invested in it,” Trump says.

Until a deal is done, you want to make sure it’s the right one for you to be involved in, she explains.

NOW WATCH: Ivanka Trump reveals 3 things you should avoid when negotiating



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.