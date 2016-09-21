Ivanka Trump shares the one thing she always does when interviewing a job candidate

Courtesy of Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump and some of her Ivanka Trump team.

If you ever hope to get a job working for Ivanka Trump, plan on talking about yourself.

“I love asking people about their personal lives — their passions, what makes them tick,” Trump said during a recent interview with Business Insider. “A lot of times you’ll just see them light up, and you get a sense of their personal values and their personality generally.”

Trump, who is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organisation and the head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand, sat down with Business Insider last month to talk, among other things, about her strategies for success.

Trump isn’t the only one who stands behind the personal interview questions strategy. As Business Insider previously reported, more and more employers are looking to hire people with unique offerings like a great personality 0r a strong set of soft skills over candidates with the right set of technical skills and years of experience under their belt — and they’re getting personal to find these people.

As Trump previously told Business Insider, it’s OK to hire people with certain weaknesses, because as long as you know about them, you can still set them up for success in your company. What’s perhaps most important to Trump is personality fit.

“Especially in a small company — but it’s even true in a large one — so much of somebody’s success is dependant on their ability to interact with others and have solid interpersonal skills,” Trump told Business Insider.

“I think just hearing candidates talk and getting a sense of who they are as a person is often very informative as to whether or not they’d fit in well with the culture we have here at Ivanka Trump,” the executive said.

