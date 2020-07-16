People are roasting Ivanka Trump for promoting Goya Black beans in a photo posted to social media

Twitter/Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump is promoting Goya beans.

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself promoting Goya black beans, after the Goya CEO praised her father, President Donald Trump.

Critics quickly pounced on the post, saying it is a federal ethics violation for her to promote a product or company.

A White House spokeswoman told the Washington Post on Wednesday that Ivanka Trump has “every right to express her personal opinion.”

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash online for posting a photo of herself promoting Goya beans.

The photo shows Trump dressed in all white and smiling. In one hand, she holds a can of Goya black beans, while her other hand hovers just below the beans in a pose similar to how a gameshow host might unveil a prize to a swooning audience.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” says the caption, which was posted alongside the photo to Trump’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The photo triggered an immediate backlash online.

Critics accused Trump, who is President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, of violating federal ethics laws that prohibit federal employees from using their positions “to endorse any product, service or enterprise.”

She was also accused by some of using the beans to pander to Latino voters.

Ivanka Trump’s Goya endorsement comes after the chief executive of the bean company, Robert Unanue, praised the president, saying the US was “truly blessed” to have him as a leader. Unanue’s remarks inspired calls for a boycott against Goya, as well as a counter-calls for Trump supporters to buy more of the beans.

A White House spokeswoman told the Washington Post on Wednesday that Ivanka Trump has “every right to express her personal opinion.”

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticise Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration – one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley said in a statement to the Post.

Here’s what some people are saying on Twitter in response to the photo.

Who are you kidding? You know you don’t eat that. This is a political stance to attract Latino’s. — CoCo Bonita-“Don’t mess with me” (@cobonita) July 15, 2020

When you said to #FindSomethingNew, I really wasn't expecting this. pic.twitter.com/KLr12c9Owc — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 15, 2020

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

This one's got everything: the Trump family, using official office to promote a private business, rewarding political allies with business help from the White House. So much corruption in one post, and likely a violation of ethics rules.https://t.co/4mUoxeEA1I — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) July 15, 2020

NOW: Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington just released a statement saying it appears @IvankaTrump “violated the government's misuse of position regulation” with “an apparent endorsement of Goya products in her official capacity”

(@CREWcrew) pic.twitter.com/fI05OBnfXj — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 15, 2020

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto ???? https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

For this reason, Ms. Trump's Goya tweet is clearly a violation of the government's misuse of position regulation, 5 C.F.R. § 2635.702. Ms. Trump has had ethics training. She knows better. But she did it anyway because no one in this administration cares about government ethics./6 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 15, 2020

Thank you to @ivankatrump for providing me with a picture/anecdote to use in my anti-corruption class this fall to demonstrate a flagrant violation of federal ethics laws. https://t.co/YMjGjygRwG — Jessica Tillipman (@JTillipman) July 15, 2020

