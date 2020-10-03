Ivanka Trump says she's 'praying for the swift recovery' of her father and Melania after they tested positive for COVID-19

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr before the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.

Ivanka Trump is “praying for the swift recovery” of her father after he and his wife, Melania, announced they had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have tested negative.

Ivanka Trump is sending prayers and well-wishes to her father and her stepmother after they both announced they had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The tweet, which was sent out to her 9.4 million followers on Friday morning, says she is “praying for the swift recovery” of the president and first lady Melania Trump, along with “all those impacted by COVID-19.”

She also wrote that her father “will continue to fight for the people of this great country.”

Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19. As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

The White House has been testing advisors and other officials after news broke that senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks had travelled with Trump earlier this week on Air Force 1.

During the presidential debate earlier this week, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Melania and Tiffany Trump did not wear masks during much of the debate. Trump bragged about not wearing a mask, and criticised his opponent Joe Biden for routinely wearing one. Biden announced on Friday that he and his wife have since tested negative for the virus.

Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative for the virus after the news about Trump and Melania. It is not yet clear if Trump’s other children have been tested yet, and if so, what their results were.

