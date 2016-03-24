Ivanka Trump shares her top 2 tricks for staying productive

Ivanka Trump is a busy woman.

As executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organisation, she’s taken over running her father’s real-estate empire with two of her brothers while Donald Trump focuses on campaigning.

And as head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand, she’s aiming to inspire women with articles about #WomenWhoWork while promoting her clothing, jewellery, and accessories line geared toward young professional women.

She’s also the mother of two young children, and has a third baby on the way.

With all of this (and more) on her plate, it’s imperative that Trump maintain a high level of productivity.

To achieve this, she does two things: She prioritises tasks and hires the best people.

Trump tells Business Insider it’s easy to get caught up in dealing with trivial, everyday tasks like clearing incoming emails, rather than maintaining a “laser focus” on the most important objectives for her company.

So to avoid that, she prioritises by asking herself, “Where can I add the most value? Where is my time best spent?”

Then she looks for the best people to fill in any gaps.

“Hiring great people is almost the most important thing you can do as a leader because they enable you to scale, and they create better leverage for you and your time,” Trump explains. “To the extent that I can hire people to do things that either I’m not good at or that aren’t good uses of my time, that’s time very well spent.”

Of course, while hiring the right people to fill those gaps may seem like an easy enough objective, there is a risk.

“Mis-hiring is a huge mistake,” Trump says. “It’s a tremendous opportunity cost throwing the position to the wrong person.”

Here’s more on how Trump hires.

