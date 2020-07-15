Ivanka Trump posted a photo posing with Goya beans as people call for boycott — but it may have violated government ethics rules

Twitter/Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump shared a picture of herself with Goya beans, along with the company’s slogan, on July 14, 2020.

Ivanka Trump shared a picture of herself with a can of Goya beans, along with the company’s slogan.

She did so after the Hispanic-owned company faced a backlash for its CEO praising Trump, prompting leading conservatives to urge people to buy its products.

Reuters noted that the post may have violated government ethics rules, which prohibit those in public office from endorsing products.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ivanka Trump’s tweet, writing in Spanish. The play on Goya’s slogan said: “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt.”

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself posing with Goya beans as people call for boycott of the brand, but she may have violated government ethics rules by doing so.

Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and one of his advisors, posted a picture of herself posing with the can of beans on Twitter on Tuesday.

She added Goya’s slogan as a caption, posting in both English and Spanish, that “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Goya Foods describes itself as the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the US.

But it faced backlash last week after its CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Trump, claiming that the US is “truly blessed” to have him as a leader.

Some people pledged to boycott the brand, while others, in a campaign led by Fox News personalities, pledged to buy more of its products in response.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet has received more than 39,000 retweets and more than 73,000 likes as of early on Wednesday morning. She also shared the image on Instagram and Facebook.

But Reuters noted that the post may have violated government ethics rules, which prohibit those in public office from endorsing products.

The US Department of Justice says that “an employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organisations with which he is associated personally.”

“An employee’s position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.”

Ivanka Trump is listed on the White House website as “Advisor to the President.”

The US Office of Government Ethics did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment about the posts.

President Trump backed the company on Friday, tweeting: “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, responded to Ivanka Trump’s tweet, writing in Spanish: “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt.”

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto ???? https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

