Ivanka Trump Works The White House

Our favourite financial guru was not just posing for pictures with Twitter CEO Evan Williams yesterday. She also palled around with Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, another guest at the low-profile economic summit of young folks who met with the President yesterday.

CNET’s Caroline McCarthy has the inside scoop:

So, about two dozen high-profile and quasi-high-profile young business leaders were invited to Washington, D.C., to meet with senior Obama administration officials Friday to discuss the future of the ravaged U.S. economy. And I’ve got to respect the fact that the administration wants to hear from young, outside-the-box entrepreneurs. But, of course, the dial on the snark machine has been turned up to 11.

I don’t have a complete list of attendees, but we’ve learned through various channels that the roster includes Kluster founder Ben Kaufman, Zappos founder Tony Hsieh, Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie, Threadless exec Jake Nickell, marketer Josh Spear, former Googler Chris Sacca, and the one everyone’s making the jokes about–Twitter co-founder Evan Williams. The punch line, of course, is why the Obama administration would ever want to hear economic advice from the head of a company that has been fuelled by buzz rather than profits thus far. (Side note: Were any women invited?)

As Hsieh Twittered, the purpose of the visit was to discuss “ways to help economy that administration may not have thought of yet.” It’s arguable that administration officials could learn more sage advice from, say, a bright young thing who’s made a quick ascent at an existing corporation rather than founded a quirky start-up that’s only a few years old.

