Ivanka Trump defends her dad's controversial comments about women: He's 'an equal opportunity offender'

Fox News Ivanka Trump on The Kelly File September 13, 2016.

Ivanka Trump touted her father’s child-care and maternity leave proposals on Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Kelly File.”

During the interview, host Megyn Kelly took the opportunity to ask the daughter of the Republican presidential candidate about his controversial interactions with women.

Kelly mentioned when Trump retweeted the picture of his wife, Melania Trump, next to an unflattering photo of primary opponent Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi. Kelly has also had her own brushes with Mr. Trump on Twitter and on the debate stage.

“I wanna ask you about women while you’re here. Obviously your dad’s had some trouble with them; he’s 15 points behind Hillary in most of the polls with women, and clearly he’s made some comments with women that have had led to that,” Kelly said. “I’ve always wondered how you reacted.”

“My father can be an equal opportunity offender,” Ivanka replied. “If somebody says something against him, he will speak his mind. And he treats women equal to how he treats men.”

“He’s said plenty of rough things about men over the years, and I discourage him from doing that, as I discourage him from doing that with women,” she added.

“In a certain way, there’s no bias in his viewpoint. He views all people equally — men or women, it doesn’t matter — and he treats them accordingly. And I think we’ve seen that. He’s very authentic, and he’ll tell anyone, man or woman, what he’s thinking and how he feels.”

