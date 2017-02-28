Ivanka Trump's Manhattan apartment just got a price chop -- take a look inside

Ivanka Trump has packed her bags for DC, and she no longer has any use for her Manhattan pied-à-terre.
But instead of sitting empty while listed for sale for $US4.1 million, the two-bedroom apartment has arrived onto the rental market. First listed for $US15,000, it was recently knocked down to $US13,000 a month.
Trump reportedly bought the apartment for $US1 million in 2004, according to Luxury Listings. It sits underneath the four-bedroom penthouse the family also owns in the same Park Avenue building.
It is listed, appropriately, with Trump International Realty.
