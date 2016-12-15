Ivanka Trump has listed one of her New York City condos for $4.1 million

Jewellery isn’t the only thing Ivanka Trump is hawking. According to city records, the soon-to-be First Daughter has listed an apartment at 502 Park Avenue (a Trump building) for $4.1 million.

Trump purchased the condo in 2004 for $1.5 million, and listed it for a day in 2011. She later transferred it to an LLC that she controls in 2015. The 1,549-square-foot apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a corner living and dining room and a chef’s kitchen.

The listing notes that the unit is a sponsor unit (meaning that it is being sold directly by the developer).

Trump also owns a penthouse in the building, which she also bought in 2011 for a rumoured $16 million. That unit does appear to be listed at this time. Trump’s husband, developer Jared Kushner, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that he and Ivanka might purchase a unit at the Puck Building, which he owns, and rumours were swirling earlier this month that the couple was house hunting for a home in D.C. to be closer to the White House.

Read the original story on Luxury Listings NYC. Copyright 2016.

