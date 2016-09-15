In tense interview, Ivanka Trump lashes out at Cosmopolitan reporter over 'negativity' in questions

Ivanka Trump grew testy during an interview this week with Cosmopolitan magazine aimed at promoting a child care and maternity leave plan proposed by her father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The interview took a turn when the reporter, Prachi Gupta, asked about comments Donald Trump made in 2004 about pregnancy being “inconvenient” for employers.

“It’s surprising to see this policy from him today,” Gupta said. “Can you talk a little bit about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?”

Ivanka pushed back on the question.

“So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues,” she said. “So I don’t know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you’re going to make a comment like that.”

She then switched tactics and defended her father for his track record of supporting women in his businesses.

“My father obviously has a track record of decades of employing women at every level of his company, and supporting women, and supporting them in their professional capacity, and enabling them to thrive outside of the office and within,” Ivanka said. “To imply otherwise is an unfair characterization of his track record and his support of professional women.”

Gupta was referring to a 2004 Donald Trump interview on NBC’s “Dateline” during which he said pregnancy is “a wonderful thing for the woman, it’s a wonderful thing for the husband, it’s certainly an inconvenience for a business. And whether people want to say that or not, the fact is it is an inconvenience for a person that is running a business.”

In the Cosmopolitan interview, Gupta noted that “it is relevant that a presidential candidate made those comments.”

Ivanka replied that she wasn’t aware of the interview.

“You said he made those comments,” she said. “I don’t know that he said those comments.”

Gupta noted the source of the comments and said she “definitely did not make that up.”

Ivanka again defended her father’s childcare plan.

“I think what I was — there’s plenty of time for you to editorialize around this, but I think he put forth a really incredible plan that has pushed the boundaries of what anyone else is talking about,” Ivanka said. “[H]e really took ownership of this issue, and I really applaud him for doing that.”

Soon after the tense exchange, Ivanka ended the interview.

“I’m going to jump off,” she said. “I have to run. I apologise.”

