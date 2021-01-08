Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could be on the move — a College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was just spotted outside their Washington, DC mansion

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on November 29, 2020.

A moving truck was spotted outside of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Washington, DC mansion on Thursday.

The truck – a College Hunks Hauling Junk vehicle – could very well just be for trash disposal, but could also suggest that the couple is on the move.

The pair reportedly dropped $US32 million on an empty lot on a high-security private island in Miami last month.

Known as Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker,” the tony private island Indian Creek boasts its own police force and a number of ultrawealthy residents, which may soon include the president’s daughter and son-in-law.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been living in a 7,000 square-foot mansion in the ritzy Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington, DC since early 2017. The residence reportedly costs them $US15,000 per month in rent and features modern finishes and sky-high ceilings.

Weeks before Joe Biden’s inauguration, they might be moving out of it.

Hunter Walker, a DC-based reporter for Yahoo News, posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday, showing what appears to be a moving truck outside the couple’s Kalorama home.

Someone just sent me this photo of moving trucks at Jared and Ivanka's house. pic.twitter.com/fll6OiiBHX — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 7, 2021

The vehicle in question, a bright orange truck emblazoned with the well-known College Hunks Hauling Junk brand, could very well just amount to the couple getting rid of unwanted items â€” but could also signal that the couple is gearing up to leave DC following Wednesday’s insurrection.

Trump received extensive criticism for a tweet during the insurrection that appeared to refer to rioters as “American patriots,” which she quickly deleted.

Last month, Kushner and Trump reportedly dropped $US32 million on an empty lot in Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker,” tony private island Indian Creek. The island boasts its own police force and a number of superstar residents â€” the couple bought the property from Julio Iglesias.

The couple would be the latest in a long list of those fleeing big cities for Florida amid the pandemic.

The list includes Kushner’s brother Joshua and his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, who reportedly bought a $US23.5 million mansion nearby in August. Both properties are within an hour-and-a-half drive of “the winter White House,”Mar-a-Lago, where President Donald Trump is expected to decamp following the end of his term.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

