Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are expanding their New Jersey estate after hostile signals from New York high society about their post-presidency life

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania in September 2020.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have drawn up plans to expand their property on President Trump’s New Jersey golf course,The New York Times reported.

The plans include extensions to their existing property, as well five new “cottages,” a spa complex, and a “general store,” according to the Times.

It’s not clear if the couple will base themselves there, as the question of their future after Trump leaves office continues to loom.

Recent coverage has suggested that the couple are unlikely to be welcomed back to the New York social scene.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to expand their estate in New Jersey, The New York Times reported, as they plan their life after the White House.

It comes as early signs from the high-flying New York social scene where they once moved suggest they may not be welcomed back.

Trump and Kushner have a list of plans for their property, per the Times. They include new rooms in their main property, a heliport, five “cottages” that are 5,000 square feet each, a spa complex, and a “general store.”

Trump representatives are due to present the plans to the Bedminister Township on December 3, the Times reported, though a friend of the family told the outlet that construction has already begun.

It is not clear where the two plan to base themselves after January 20, when both are due to lose their roles as White House advisors when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The Times reported that the moves in Bedminster come as their former social circle in New York looks poised to spurn them.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump in the White House in June 2020.

Donny Deutsch, a Manhattan brand management professional who is frequently critical of Trump, told the Times that “they will even have a harder time than Donald Trump himself” at re-integrating.

“He’s despicable but larger than life. Those two are the hapless minions who went along.”

CNN previously reported that New York looks likely to reject the couple.

And Trump’s childhood friend wrote a tell-all essay for Vanity Fair in the explicit hope of making it harder for Trump to come back to New York.

The Times also noted that Trump and Kushner have been met with opposition in Washington DC social circles.

