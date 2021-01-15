Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent $100K of taxpayer money renting a bathroom so Secret Service agents didn't have to use theirs

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on November 29, 2020.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent $US100,000 on bathroom accommodations for their Secret Service detail after barring the agents from using their bathrooms, The Washington Post reported.

Law enforcement officials told The Post that the president’s daughter and son-in-law barred the Secret Service from using their 6.5 bathrooms when they first moved into their DC mansion in 2017.

In September 2017, the federal government began renting a $US3,000-a-month studio apartment across the street from the Trump-Kushner residence for the agents’ bathroom needs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner, a top aide to the president, have spent about $US100,000 on bathroom accommodations for their Secret Service detail after prohibiting the agents from using the bathrooms in their Washington mansion, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Law enforcement officials told The Post that the president’s daughter and son-in-law barred the Secret Service from using their 6.5 bathrooms when they first moved into their home in DC’s wealthy Kalorama neighbourhood in 2017. Instead, they offered the agents a porta-potty outside on the footpath.

But after multiple neighbours complained about the porta-potty, the agents were forced to relieve themselves at a bathroom in former President Barack Obama’s garage nearby, at the vice president’s compound a mile up Massachusetts avenue, and at businesses in the area.

Finally, in September 2017, the federal government began renting a $US3,000-a-month studio apartment across the street from the Trump-Kushner residence for the agents’ bathroom needs. The government has so far spent about $US100,000 on rent for the basement apartment and is expected to spend another $US44,000 as the apartment has been leased until September 2021.

White House spokesman Judd Deere denied that Trump and Kushner had prohibited their Secret Service detail from using the bathrooms in their house in a statement to The Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.