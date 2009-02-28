Ivanka Trump Is Weirdly Smart

Maybe we’re just high on the spring like weather this morning, but we found ourselves absolutely stunned by how smart and credible Ivanka Trump was on Squawk Box this morning. It’s not that we agreed with a lot of what she said. But the very fact that she managed to make intelligent commentary on the fly on live television on a host of subjects–from real estate, to Wall Street compensation to retail in a recession–was pretty mind blowing.



