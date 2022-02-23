- Ivanka Trump is in talks with the January 6 committee to potentially cooperate with its investigation, her spokesperson said.
- The negotiations come after the committee last month asked Ivanka to give them information.
- Trump served as then President Donald Trump’s senior advisor while he was in office.
Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and ex-senior advisor, is talking with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot about cooperating with its probe, her spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The New York Times.
The congressional committee sent a letter to Ivanka last month asking her to voluntarily meet with the panel and provide information for its investigation. Her spokesperson released a statement last month noting that Ivanka publicly condemned violence and other illegal activity at the Capitol while the riot was underway last year.
“Ivanka Trump just learned that the January 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear. As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally. As she publicly stated that day at 3:15 pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,'” the spokesperson said in a statement.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
