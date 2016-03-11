Meet Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's brilliant and successful daughter

Ivanka Trump, the 34-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, is a serious career woman. A former model, Ivanka graduated cum laude from UPenn with a BS in Economics. She has a successful lifestyle collection, wrote a book for young businesswomen, and is an executive at the Trump Organisation, the family’s real estate firm.

