Ivanka Trump says this is the one thing you should always do before firing someone

Business Insider sat down with Ivanka Trump to talk about her strategy for success in the workplace. Her father may be a billionaire and the Republican presidential nominee, but she has carved her own niche as a successful entrepreneur.

We asked her to share what she thinks a boss should always do before firing an employee.

Trump is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organisation, is the head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand, and advises young professional women with her #AskIT YouTube series.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.