Suburban mums ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage at Dillard's to support Ivanka Trump

A new viral video shows a group women storming into a Nordstrom to cancel their accounts in response to the retailer’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, promising to shop at Dillard’s instead.

On Wednesday, Laurie Ray posted a video on Facebook of herself and seven other women — some wearing “Haters Gonna Hate” Trump shirts — walking into Nordstrom with handfuls of cash to cancel their accounts with the retailer.

“I’ve been shopping at Nordstrom for 30 years,” one woman in the video says, speaking into a telephone. “Because of your decision to drop Ivanka Trump, I will no longer shop at your store, nor will my husband, or our nine children, or our eight grandchildren.”

Instead, the women say they are “headed to Dillard’s to buy all kinds of stuff.” Dillard’s, unlike Nordstrom, continues to sell Ivanka Trump’s brand.

Ray posted on Facebook that ditching Nordstrom was a “YUGE” sacrifice, as it was her daughter’s go-to place to buy shoes, but that she made the decision to support Ivanka Trump.

“A big group of us are meeting at Nordstrom’s to cancel our accounts, than to lunch at Cheesecake Factory,” Ray posted on her Facebook on Tuesday. “Afterwards we are headed to Dillard’s to #buyivanka and open up accounts there.”

The video of the women shopping quickly went viral, with more than 422,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Ray took to Facebook to clarify that she and her companions didn’t post the video looking for attention or to put Nordstrom out of business.

“Our husbands love us and support us,” the post continues. “[S]ome of us were wearing our “HATERS GONNA HATE” shirts, so the hate is ironic and unnecessary.”

Earlier in February, Nordstrom cut ties with Ivanka Trump, citing disappointing sales. The move came after months of online efforts from the anti-Trump #GrabYourWallet movement, which has encouraged shoppers to boycott any retailer that does business with the Trump family.

Since Nordstrom’s decision to cut ties with Ivanka, Trump supporters — like Ray — have threatened to boycott the retailer.

Watch the full Nordstrom video here:





NOW WATCH: Ivanka Trump says this is the one thing you should always do before firing someone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.