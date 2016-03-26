Ivanka Trump explains what she does to help her employees succeed

“I set very bold goals. It’s how I’ve always been,” Ivanka Trump says.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organisation and head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand says the culture in her company is very goal-oriented, and there is an incredibly high expectation for performance.

“I really view myself in some capacity as a cheerleader to help our individual team members accomplish the collective goals we’ve set out for ourselves and to be a resource to them as they seek to do those things,” Trump tells Business Insider.

While she tries to hire people who have higher expectations of their own performance than she has of theirs, she says ensuring her people meet the company’s “bold goals” also involves helping them develop in all areas of their lives.

“We have a lot of young people working for us, so I really put a lot of effort into thinking about how we can inspire these young people, how can we help them and aid them in their growth in areas outside of just what they do on a day-to-day basis,” she says.

For Trump, this means bringing in guest speakers her people request on a monthly basis, teaching them how to meditate, educating them on proper nutrition, and offering seminars about professional growth, how to engage with colleagues, and how to hone their leadership styles.

“I try to create an environment that is conducive to the type of person I want to hire,” Trump says.

