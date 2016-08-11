Ivanka Trump says working women are punished for having kids -- and her dad has a plan to fix that

Business Insider sat down with Ivanka Trump to talk about her strategy for success in the workplace. We asked about the issue of wage inequality for women and working mothers in America, and she said we can expect to hear about a new plan from her father soon on how he plans to address these issues.

Ivanka Trump is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organisation, head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand, and advises young professional women with her #AskIT YouTube series.

