Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka reportedly wanted him to tone down his immigration rhetoric

Real-estate developer Donald Trump’s controversial illegal-immigration remarks reportedly received pushback even from his own family.

New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported Thursday that Ivanka Trump, the presidential candidate’s daughter, had urged him to tone it down a notch.

“She’s close to her father and is sensible enough to know a problematic situation,” one of her friends told Sherman.

Ivanka Trump reportedly even “submitted several drafts of a statement for Donald to release to walk back the quotes, but he refused to have them published.”

Over the previous two months, the Republican businessman generated an intense amount of controversy with his harsh rhetoric against illegal immigration. Trump frequently accused the Mexican government of sending “rapists” and other criminals across the US-Mexico border.

Immigration activists blasted Trump’s claim as offensive to Mexican-Americans and immigrants. Several prominent businesses — including Macy’s, Univision, and NBC — ended their relationships with the billionaire as a result.

But Trump steadfastly maintained that he was actually praising the Mexican government for outwitting the US and said he has nothing but respect for the Mexican people.

“I use the word rape and all of a sudden everyone goes crazy,” he said in a Fox News interview reacting to the controversy. “I can never apologise for the truth. I don’t mind apologizing for things, but I can’t apologise for the truth.”

An Ivanka Trump spokesperson declined to comment to Sherman for his story. A Donald Trump spokeswoman declined to comment to Business Insider on it.

NOW WATCH: What Adderall is actually doing to your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.