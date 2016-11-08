Ivanka Trump is trying to distance herself from her father's campaign to save her brand

Ivanka Trump has dismissed the threat of a boycott against her fashion brand. But privately, she appears to be acutely concerned about the impact of her father’s campaign on her business, The New York Times reports.

According to the Times, Ivanka has discouraged her father’s campaign from promoting a TV ad in which she addresses voters and urges them to support him.

The ad was meant to appeal to suburban women who have turned against Trump.

“If it’s possible to be famous and yet not really well known, that describes the father who raised me,” Ivanka says in the ad. “My father not only has the strength and ability necessary to be our next president, but also the kindness and the greatness of heart that will enable him to be the leader that the country needs.”

Ivanka is now urging the campaign not to promote the ad for fear that it will damage her business, according to the Times.

The New York Times A screenshot from the ad that Ivanka Trump doesn’t want her father’s campaign to promote.

On Good Morning America last month, Ivanka said many women still support her brand despite the boycott.

“The beauty of America is people can do what they like, but I’d prefer to talk to the millions, tens of millions of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I’ve created,” she said.

But there’s some evidence that the negative publicity is starting to chip away at her business.

Searches for Ivanka’s products online soared between July and October, Fast Company reported, citing data from ShopRunner.

During a week in October, searches for her products were up more than 335% over April 2016, according to the data.

But search traffic has taken a nosedive since the start of the boycott in mid-October.

“We certainly see in the data, in the last week or two, very much timed with the boycott, the decline in interest, but hard to say whether that’s just a temporary blip,” ShopRunner CMO Angela Song told Fast Company.

