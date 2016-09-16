'Keep the focus where it belongs': Ivanka Trump lashes out at Cosmo after contentious interview

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Ivanka Trump during an appearance on ‘Fox and Friends.’

Ivanka Trump criticised Cosmopolitan magazine on Thursday for the supposedly negative questions about her father’s previous comments on the “inconvenience” of pregnancy.

In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, the daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested that a tense exchange between herself and Cosmo writer Prachi Gupta about the real-estate mogul’s position on paid family leave unfairly politicised an issue she wants to raise awareness for.

“Politics aside, I’m working to raise awareness on issues that are of critical importance to American women and families,” Trump wrote.

She continued:

2/3:Regardless of who you support, policies benefiting women+families are becoming topics of mainstream conversation & that’s a good thing.

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 15, 2016

3/3:@Cosmopolitan, your readers do & should care about issues impacting women & children. Keep the focus where it belongs — advocating change.

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 15, 2016

The Cosmopolitan interview, released on Thursday, became tense after Gupta said that she was “surprised” to see the Republican presidential nominee’s plan to offer six weeks of paid maternity leave considering that he previously said it was inconvenient for employees.

“Can you talk a little bit about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?” Gupta asked in the interview.

“So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues,” Ivanka Trump responded. “So I don’t know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you’re going to make a comment like that.”

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about the Iraq War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.